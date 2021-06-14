1 killed, 5 hurt after small plane crashes at Texas airport

MADISONVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and five others injured when a small airplane crashed at a municipal airport in Texas.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. Monday at the airport in Madisonville, about 100 miles north of Houston.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Justin Ruiz tells Houston TV station KTRK that an adult was killed in the crash, which happened when the plane was trying to land.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

