1 killed, several hurt after tornado hits East Texas

State & Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GraphicsBank)

CARTHAGE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed after severe weather, including a tornado, caused damage in several communities in East Texas.

Widespread destruction across Panola County was reported, including damaged homes and downed trees, from Saturday evening’s severe weather, Sheriff Kevin Lake said Sunday in a Facebook post.

The Longview News-Journal reported that a woman in the city of Deadwood was killed when a tree fell on her home.

Authorities reported several people had also been injured.

Officials in neighboring Rusk County reported some damage from the severe weather but no fatalities or major injuries.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar