WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed Monday night in Whitehouse after storms blew through the area and left the city without power.

The person’s name was not released by city officials, pending family notification. The city will hold another briefing at 2 p.m.

Strong winds damaged the roofs/awnings of buildings across East Texas including Henderson, said the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Residents also lost power and trees were dragged down because of the weather.

First responders across the Piney Woods region are urging caution to drivers Tuesday morning to be wary of fallen trees and downed power lines.

“Please use caution during any travel this morning,” said Rusk County officials.

Whitehouse city officials posted their own warning, saying power was out for most of the city and that there was debris on the roads.

“Please be careful and only get out and about if necessary,” the statement read.

Some fallen trees were already spotted on Beam Road and more damage is expected to be revealed during the daylight hours.

Fallen tree in Whitehouse

