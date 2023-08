ROSWELL, N.M. — Police in Roswell responded Sunday afternoon to a shooting that sent a 10-year-old girl to the hospital with gunshot injuries. She later died, the Roswell Police Department said.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of West Eighth Street.

RPD said it was believed to have been accidental, involving other children who were playing with a gun.

“Final decisions about possible charges in this case will be made by the District Attorney’s Office,” RPD said.