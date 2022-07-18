EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Justina Robles was born in 1914 and will be celebrating her 108th birthday on August 6th.

Robles’ family says she is always happy, singing, and joking around. This year, the family wants to celebrate her by having people drive by with balloons and signs because last year they were not able to celebrate due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Robles beat Covid-19 herself and her family says it made her stronger.

“Before Covid my mom always had to use an inhaler and therapy since Covid she got better, she doesn’t use it anymore,” said Julia Burgos.

Burgos says her mom is still doing everything on her own, and that she deserves to be celebrated.

As for her tips for a long life, Robles simply says being happy, always joking and loving your family.