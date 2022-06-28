UVALDE, Texas — The Butt family and H-E-B announced Tuesday they will commit $10 million for a new elementary school in Uvalde.

A mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

“Our first store in Uvalde opened in 1959, and Uvalde people are our people,” said Charles Butt, H-E-B’s Chairman. “As we continue to mourn tremendous loss, I join with my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event.”

“Our children are this country’s future, and our schools should be a safe place where children can thrive and envision new possibilities,” Butt also said.

“For those who would like to join the effort,” a statement from H-E-B said, “contributions to support this project can be made by donating to the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization established to help raise funds for the new elementary campus as well as serve the immediate and ongoing financial needs of Uvalde CISD.”