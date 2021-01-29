11 Fort Bliss soldiers critically injured after ingesting unknown substance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eleven Fort Bliss soldiers are under medical care on Friday morning after ingesting an unknown substance and falling ill during a training exercise on Thursday.

According to Fort Bliss officials, the soldiers are being treated at William Beaumont Army Medical Center and remain in critical status.

“We took immediate action to treat everyone involved with the best medical care available,” Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, senior mission commander of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, said in a statement to the media. “Our leaders are engaged at every level to provide guidance, information and care for their teammates. Our commitment to our soldiers and families remains our No. 1 priority as we work to understand what occurred Jan. 28.”

The unit was completing a field training exercise on Thursday when the incident occurred, according to a news release. One warrant officer, two noncommissioned officers and eight enlisted members were injured after consuming a substance acquired outside of authorized food supply distribution channels.

Fort Bliss leaders said they are updating the soldiers’ families and unit members, as well as cooperating with law enforcement, who are investigating the incident.