11-year-old Texas girl killed in ‘hunting accident’

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas authorities are investigating the death of a sixth-grade girl that happened during a hunting accident on Saturday.

According to the department, dispatch received multiple calls shortly after 5 p.m. for a hunting accident involving an 11-year-old girl and her father in Hallsville, about 140 miles east of Dallas.

Callers said the father accidentally shot the girl with a high-powered rifle.

Once Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the girl, now identified as Daisy Grace Lynn George, was located and taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities had requested a care flight, but all emergency helicopters were grounded in the region due to inclement weather.

George, a sixth-grade student, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens were also called in to help investigate this incident.

During a Monday press conference, Sheriff Fletcher announced he “does not foresee… an arrest being made” in the fatal accident. He explained EMS workers and deputies had trouble locating George and her father due to poor cellphone reception. George’s father is described as an experienced hunter who had been hunting most of his life.

Fletcher extended condolences to the family and friends of George.

“Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for all involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time,” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said.

A GoFundMe was set up for funeral expenses.