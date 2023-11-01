LUBBOCK, Texas — Mark Doporto was named the new chief of the Hobbs Fire Department on Wednesday, according to a press release from the City of Hobbs.

According to the release, assumed his position Monday after being a part of HFD for 14 years.

Chief Doporto started his career with HFD at 19 and worked through the ranks to become fire chief.

Chief Doporto has served as Firefight/EMT, Driver Engineer, Fire Inspector/Investigator, Fire Captian and Deputy Fire Chiefm, according to the City of Hobbs.

“Hobbs Fire not only gave a chance to a 19-year-old kid with nothing but a dream of being a firefighter but also trained and awarded me every opportunity to obtain the Fire Chief position,” Doporto said.