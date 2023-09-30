HOBBS, N.M. — A 15-year-old was charged with first-degree murder on Saturday in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Brennon Smith, according to the Hobbs Police Department.

According to HPD, Smith was shot in the 200 block of West Copper Ave on Monday, September 25. He was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital, where he later died, HPD said.

Following the initial investigation, authorities were able to issue a warrant for the 15-year-old on charges of Murder and Attempt to Commit a Felony.

The juvenile was taken into custody and booked into the Hobbs County Jail.