AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that a 15-year-old has died following a call to police about a fireworks-related injury on Tuesday.

According to police, at 10:11 p.m. on July 4, officers were called to the 1300 block of Evergreen on a person injured by fireworks.

When offices arrived they said they found the teen and first responders started lifesaving measures.

They said the boy was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police released no further information about the incident.