15 years later, Texas DPS still asking for help solving brutal Taylor cold case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding central Texans that leads are still being sought after 15 years after the unsolved death of Taylor resident Katara Deboise Johnson.

According to Texas DPS, an increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the 2004 brutal crime if the tip is received before next month’s featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced. The reward then goes down to $3,000.

Johnson, 21, was working a late shift at a Taco Bell in Taylor, according to authorities. After work, Johnson reportedly drove home on North Dolan Street in Taylor before being found the next morning fatally shot inside.

Johnson’s red Mitsubishi Lancer was stolen but later found at the Thorndale Community Pool.

The Texas Rangers are investigating this case in conjunction with the Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit and the Taylor Police Department, and are seeking the public’s help to solve this brutal crime. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 252-8477.