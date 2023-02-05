(Photo from KWKT and FOX44News.com; Source: Lorena Police Dept. in Texas)

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35.

The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.

Instead, the driver sped off and a pursuit began.



Officer Greer then requested backup from the Troy Police Department, LPD said.



It ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled in Jarrell.

LPD said Officer Greer said he and Drogen searched the vehicle and found 150 pounds of marijuana.



They also learned the driver was wanted in Bexar County for a burglary charge.

There were no injuries during the chase or arrest.

(Information from FOX44News.com)