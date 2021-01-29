150 pounds of THC seized in West Texas traffic stop, DPS says

AMARILLO, Texas — Officers seized more than 150 pounds of THC (the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana), during a traffic stop in Wheeler County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

DPS said the driver, Jennifer Doggette, 29, of Los Angeles, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

