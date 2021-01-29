150 pounds of THC seized in West Texas traffic stop, DPS says

AMARILLO, Texas — Officers seized more than 150 pounds of THC (the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana), during a traffic stop in Wheeler County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure

AMARILLO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized over 150 pounds of THC wax Wednesday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Wheeler County.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling east on I-40 near Shamrock, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered five boxes containing multiple large jars of THC wax inside the vehicle.

The driver – Jennifer Doggette, 29, of Los Angeles, California – was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Doggette was transported and booked into the Wheeler County Jail.