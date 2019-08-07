$15M settlement reached in 2016 San Antonio sinkhole death

FILE – This Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, provided by the San Antonio Fire Department shows a sinkhole that opened up in San Antonio, where Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Dora Linda Nishihara, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, died and others were injured when two vehicles plunged into a water-filled sinkhole. The family of the sheriff’s deputy who died will share in a nearly $15 million settlement. The San Antonio Express-News reports that the board of the San Antonio Water System on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, approved terms of the settlement. A judge must still authorize the agreement. (San Antonio Fire Department via AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The family of a sheriff’s deputy who died when her personal vehicle fell into a sinkhole that opened along a San Antonio street will share in a nearly $15 million settlement.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that the board of the San Antonio Water System on Tuesday approved terms of the settlement. A judge must still authorize the agreement.

The family of Dora Linda Nishihara will be compensated along with another motorist whose vehicle also dropped into the hole and a pedestrian who fell in. The second motorist and the pedestrian both survived.

A large sewer line failed and caused sewage to erode the ground underneath the road in December 2016.

A construction company and an engineering firm that both worked to install the sewer line will pay the damages. SAWS had hired them to do the work.

