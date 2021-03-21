16-year-old girl abducted, subject of Amber Alert from Waco

Image of Alejandra Diana Castro from @AMBERAlert on Twitter

WACO, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning for Alejandra Diana Castro, 16. She was last seen in Waco “wearing glasses, a white crop top, Ariat jacket with Mexico flag on the back and blue jeans” according to the alert.

The Waco Police Department described her as 5’05” tall and 140 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes.

The alert mentioned a suspect and the word “abduction” but no physical description was provided of the suspect.

“Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger,” the alert said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500, or call 9-1-1.