164 new Texas COVID-19 deaths reported but fewer in hospital

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has reported 164 more deaths from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to plummet.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Saturday that the state’s pandemic death toll from COVID-19 now totals 42,739.

The state’s confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 8,103 to about 2.64 million.

Active cases have fallen to an estimated 161,316.

Of those, 5,912 required hospitalization as of Friday, the most recent day for which figures are available.

That’s almost 1,100 fewer than a week ago.

