$17.5 million Lotto Texas ticket sold in Laredo, prize not yet claimed

From the Texas Lottery Commission:

AUSTIN, Texas – The advertised $17.5 million jackpot-winning ticket for the Lotto Texas® drawing held on Jan. 15 was purchased at Stripes Store 40922H, located at 5301 McPherson Road, in Laredo.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (16-34-38-40-49-54). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $13,349,448.78.

The prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“We look forward to meeting our first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of the new year,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize.”