HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hereford Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, according to a news release from the department.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, officers from the department, along with agents from the Amarillo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at a location in the 500 block of North Ave. K. The warrant was executed in relation to an ongoing investigation into child pornography and distribution.

As a result of the search warrant, the release said that multiple electronic items containing child pornography and sexual abuse were seized for forensic analysis. According to the release, 19-year-old Zeriah Castillo was arrested and booked into the Deaf Smith County Jail and was charged with possession of child pornography.

Officials said in the release that the investigation is still ongoing.