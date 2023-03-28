A purchased Mega Millions ticket sits in a dispenser at a convenience store, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Check your ticket! A $1 million Powerball prize remains without a winner after the lottery drawing in October.

The Texas Lottery Commission said the prize is still unclaimed as of Tuesday. The Quick Pick ticket drawing was held Oct. 22 with winning numbers 19-25-48-55-60

The winning ticket was bought at Tiger Mart 75 at 3070 N.E. Loop 286 in Paris.

The deadline to claim the prize is April 20 at 5 p.m. local time.

The commission is encouraging Powerball players to recheck their tickets to see if their numbers match. The ticket can be claimed at any Texas Lottery claim center or via mail with a claim form.