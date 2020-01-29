2 arrested after stolen vehicle leads law enforcement on a police chase in Gaines Co.

GAINES CO., Texas– 2 people were arrested after reports of a stolen vehicle led to a police chase that ended near the New Mexico state line Tuesday.

At approximately 9:39 p.m., Seminole Police were attempting to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 300 block of Hobbs Highway (US 62/180), according to a statement from Seminole PD.

Once the vehicle was out of city limits, speeds reached over 100 mph.

A Gaines County Deputy was able to put spike strips in the area of FM 1757 and US 62/180, said police.

Once the suspect vehicle struck the spike strips, the front left tired began deflating. However, the driver continued driving west on US 62/180 while riding on the rim. Speeds were at 75 mph, according to police.

The officer chasing the vehicle was able to get a license plate number, and dispatch confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen.

Police said the vehicle then veered into the median and came to a stop next to a culvert approximately seven miles from the New Mexico state line.

The driver was identified as Davita Michelle Williams, 32 of Carlsbad, New Mexico, according to police. The passenger was identified as Zarek Kaainoa Wong, 31 of Hobbs, New Mexico.

Williams was arrested and charged with evading in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Wong was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.