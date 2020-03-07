2 arrested in Angelina County, accused of placing children in cages as ‘punishment’

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK/KFXK) – Angelina County authorities have arrested two people on outstanding warrants for endangering a child.

Joshua Turner, 36, and Courtney Parish, 27, are accused of keeping two children in a small cage for long periods of time as punishment and feeding them only bread and water.

The children reportedly referred to the cage as a “jail cell.”

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation sprang from a CPS case against the two.

According to ACSO, when the warrants were served Parish was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

“These children definitely need prayers and may justice prevail,” said Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches. “This is totally unacceptable.”

(Information from EastTexasMatters.com)