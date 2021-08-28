2 arrested in fatal shooting of New Orleans officer in Texas

Photos of Frederick Jackson and Anthony Jenkins who are allegedly connected to the murder of off-duty New Orleans Police officer Everett Briscoe are displayed during a press conference Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Houston. Houston Police and the City of Houston announced the arrest of Anthony Jenkins and Frederick Jackson for their alleged involvement in the murder of the officer. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say two men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of an off-duty New Orleans police officer during a holdup while he was dining at a Houston restaurant.

Houston officials say 19-year-old Frederick D. Jackson and 21-year-old Anthony Rayshard Jenkins each face charges of capital murder and attempted capital murder.

New Orleans police Detective Everett Briscoe was killed in the Saturday shooting and his friend, Dyrin Riculfy, remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot.

Houston police say Briscoe and Riculfy were dining on the patio of a restaurant when two men tried to rob them.

