2 children, 1 adult dead in early morning Friona fire

FRIONA, Texas — Three people are dead this morning after a fire in an apartment building in Friona.

Two children and one adult died in the fire, according to Friona Police.

Crews were called out at 5:00 a.m. to the 1300 block of Walnut in Friona.

Officials on the scene said the fire was still burning. Crews from as far away as Amarillo were called in for mutual aid, according to police.

Over 130 people have checked into an activity center for families displaced from the fire.

