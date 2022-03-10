BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Two Texas women have been convicted of committing food stamp fraud amounting to $1.2 million in purchases.

An investigation revealed that Ana Rioja and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, along with other co-conspirators, were exchanging Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for cash, according to a release from the office of United States Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

The SNAP benefits were then used by Ureno and other co-conspirators at Sam’s Club, the release said.

Officials said they completed 715 fraudulent transactions that were linked to the SNAP benefits from 83 people.

Ureno’s purchases of food totaled about 49.1 tons of American cheese slices, 22.3 tons of pinto beans, 1.6 tons of Folger’s coffee, 1.4 tons of instant mashed potatoes, and over 5,000 gallons of mayonnaise.

She would then sell to a partner and the goods would be transported to Mexico, the release said.

Officials said that the $1.2 million in fraudulent transactions by Rioja and Ureno took place between September 2014 and August 2019.

Rioja faces two and a half years in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, according to the release.

Ureno faces three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, Lowery’s office said.