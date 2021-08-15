2 dead as severe flooding threat persists in southwestern US

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A second person has died from flooding caused by monsoon-type rains in far western Texas and southern New Mexico and Arizona.



A family spokesman said a 2-year-old girl died Friday of injuries she suffered in the collapse of a basement wall at her family’s El Paso home.



The girl’s 65-year-old grandmother also was killed in the Thursday night collapse in the family’s flooded basement.



Flash flood watches remain in effect for the three-state border region through Sunday afternoon as moist air flows north from Mexico.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)