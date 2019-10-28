2 dead in Ector County after exposed to H2S gas poisoning

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas– A husband and wife are dead after they were exposed to H2S gas poisoning late Friday night in Ector County.

Jacob D. Dean, 44, responded to a call from Aghorn Energy to check a pump house, located at 2216 W. 49th St., according to a news release from the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

Then, when Dean had not returned in a timely manner, his wife, Natalee Dean, 37, began to call him. Natalee Dean “was aware of the location of the pump house he was working on and decided to drive out to the location to check on him,” the release states.

Natalee Dean took her children with her, ages 6 and 9 years-old, in the car with her. When she arrived at the pump house, she exited the vehicle and left her kids in the car.

Natalee Dean “walked up to the pump house and was overtaken with the H2S gas exposure,” the release states.

The Aghorn Energy supervisor called law enforcement to “have officers check the location when he had not heard the status report from the employee,” the release states.

When EMS and Sheriffs arrived on scene, H2S gas was present at the location, officials said.

Since both children stayed in the car and were a distance away from the pump house, the release states that they only had “slight exposure” to the gas.

Both children were removed from the scene by EMS, decontaminated and transported to the hospital.

Officials said the children were turned over to their grandparents.

The case remained under investigation Monday.