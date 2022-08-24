CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two people are dead and one is in critical condition after a fatal crash that occurred around 7 a.m Wednesday morning.

According to the release, a U-haul, driven by an unidentified driver with a passenger, was traveling south on US-287 entering the northbound lane. A 2020 Freightliner was traveling north on US-287. The U-haul struck the Freightliner. Both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

Officials stated that both passengers of the U-haul were pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner. The driver of the Freightliner was taken to a hospital with critical conditions.