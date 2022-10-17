CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said two individuals have been detained in connection to a threat made against the Henrietta Independent School District on TikTok on Monday morning.

Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde said in a Facebook Live video posted at about 12:45 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page that two individuals authorities believe to be responsible for making the threat have been taken into custody.

Sheriff Lyde said investigators with sister agencies, especially the Texas Department of Public Safety, were able to determine who made the threat against the district.

“I cannot express the appreciation that we have for DPS and the other sister agencies that have helped us out in ways that we could not have done ourselves,” Sheriff Lyde said.

According to Sheriff Lyde, all Henrietta ISD campuses are returning to their regular schedule with heightened security. He said deputies and troopers will remain at the district campuses, and overhead monitoring is happening via airplane.

Sheriff Lyde said the names of the two individuals in custody will not be released, as the suspects are juveniles.

Sheriff Lyde said law enforcement agencies will continue to monitor all Henrietta ISD schools throughout the afternoon and at the various sporting events scheduled within the district during the evening.

According to a statement addressed to Henrietta ISD family and friends, a video surfaced around 7:35 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, implying an impending threat against the district from the account @hopeurreadyhenrietta.

The video, with screenshots posted above, contains audio from the song “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster The People, a song about a troubled teen with homicidal thoughts, apparently contemplating conducting a shooting at their school.