2 die in Houston highway gunfire after crash, shooter sought

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say two men have died in gunfire following a rush hour traffic accident in which a suspect blamed for the Intestate 10 crash opened fire and then fled.

No one has been arrested in the attack around 6 p.m. Thursday. Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said Friday that investigators are not sure of a motive or whether the suspect and victims knew each other.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle hit a car, causing the second vehicle to spin out. Police say a man got out of the first car and shot at the second vehicle, killing both men inside.

Police found narcotics in the vehicle carrying the victims. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Police on Friday announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges.

