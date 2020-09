AUSTIN, Texas– On Friday, two Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers climbed up and down the stairs in the Texas Capitol to honor first responders who climbed the stairs of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

The two troopers, Neal and Erik, from the to the top floor of the Texas Capitol 10 times was about 2,000 steps, according to a tweet from Britt Snipes, press assistant for Governor Greg Abbott.

Snipes said the tower that fell had about 1,980 steps.