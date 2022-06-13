CLOVIS, New Mexico— The Clovis Police Department reported two drive-by shootings between the late-night hours of Sunday and the early morning hours of Monday.

According to a press release, the first shooting was reported in the 200 block of Gary Street and the second was in the 900 block of Cypress Street. Different types of shell casings were found at both crime scenes.

“Additionally, multiple houses and vehicles were struck during these shootings,” the release said. “However, no injuries were reported.”

CPD detectives were investigating both on Monday.

CPD requests anyone with information related to these shootings to contact the police department at 575-769-1921. Anonymous tips could also be provided to CPD through the tips411 app and could be accessed by visiting www.police.cityofclovis.org. Detectives also encourage anonymous tips to be given to Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.