UPDATE: Suspect in custody after 2 Houston officers struck by gunfire

HOUSTON, Texas– Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed in a tweet that two officers were shot and one suspect was in custody about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police responded to 2600 Holly Hall where the incident occurred. By 9:30 a.m., the scene remained active.

By 10:30 a.m., Acevedo said the suspect was in custody and was being transported to the hospital. It was not immediately clear what injuries the suspect suffered.

Additionally, police did not have an update on the status of the two officers shot. Police were expected to update the community at 12:30 p.m. at the Memorial Hermann Hospital.