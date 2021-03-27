2 hurt in small plane crash near North Texas airport

BRIDGEPORT, Texas (AP) — Two people were injured in the crash of a small plane shortly after takeoff from a North Texas airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the 4:15 p.m. Friday crash happened shortly after the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza took off from Bridgeport Municipal Airport.

Agency spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the pilot was trying to return to the airport with engine trouble when the plane clipped some trees and crashed short of the runway.

Trooper Rick Hunter of the Texas Department of Public Safety says a 78-year-old man and a 76-year-old man were flown to North Texas hospitals with undisclosed injuries.