2 injured in shooting at youth football game in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say two people were injured when gunfire erupted at a youth football game.

Authorities say a woman was struck in the leg and a girl was grazed in the back when shots rang out during the game among elementary school-aged children Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth. Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fort Worth police say the incident started as a dispute between parents at the game. Officer Jimmy Pollozani says the son of one of the parents, who was not playing in the game, later came to the field with a handgun and began firing.

Witnesses say the shooter was on a small hill overlooking the field when he opened fire. Pollozani says police haven’t located the gunman.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)