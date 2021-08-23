2 kids hurt by glass, debris in Houston road rage shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say two children were injured when someone fired multiple shots into into an SUV during a road rage attack in Houston.



Houston police Officer Almugerh Alobaidi said shattering glass injured a 9-year-old girl’s neck and flying debris scratched a 6-month-old boy’s head.



Both of the children were taken to a hospital in stable condition after the Sunday evening shooting.



Police said the driver of the other vehicle fired the shots at the SUV and kept driving afterward.



That person has not bene located.

