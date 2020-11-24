2 kids killed, 4 hurt in North Texas go-kart collision

KAUFMAN, Texas (AP) — Two children were killed and four others were hurt this past weekend after their go-kart collided with an SUV on a North Texas county road, authorities said.

Officials with the College Mount Fire Department in Kaufman County, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and other agencies responded to the accident at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

At the scene, authorities found that a go-kart with six children between the ages of seven and 12 had been hit by the SUV on the road in Kaufman County, located southeast of Dallas.

One child died at the scene and another child later died at a hospital.

Officials say no charges have been filed as their investigation continues.