2 killed in small aircraft crash at South Texas airport

BAYVIEW, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when their sports plane crashed upon landing at a South Texas airport.

The crash happened Tuesday night at the Port Isabel-Cameron County Airport.

Authorities say 78-year-old Grover Abel of Houston and 51-year-old Kai Uwe Wulff of Brownsville died in the crash. A relative of Abel described the plane as a glider, and said Abel was on his first flight when it crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.