2 killed in small aircraft crash at South Texas airport

BAYVIEW, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when their sports plane crashed upon landing at a South Texas airport.
The crash happened Tuesday night at the Port Isabel-Cameron County Airport.
Authorities say 78-year-old Grover Abel of Houston and 51-year-old Kai Uwe Wulff of Brownsville died in the crash. A relative of Abel described the plane as a glider, and said Abel was on his first flight when it crashed.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)