2 McMurry students stabbed outside Abilene night club

ABILENE, Texas – Two McMurry students were injured after a stabbing during a fight in the parking lot of an Abilene night club early Sunday morning.

The incident happened outside La Nueva Luna on the 1000 block of South Second Street just after 1:00 a.m., according to police.

Both students were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The students’ identities were not released, but the university did confirm one was a member of the basketball team.

No arrests were made, and no further information was released by Monday.

(KTAB/KRBC contributed to this report)