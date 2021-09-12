2 shot dead in separate incidents by San Antonio-area police

State & Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two men were shot dead over the weekend by San Antonio officers.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says deputies were making a routine traffic stop late Saturday when a man bolted from the car and tried to flee.

During the foot chase, Salazar says the man is believed to have fired a gunshot at the pursuing deputy, drawing fatal return fire.

In a separate incident, Police Chief William McManus says officers on drug patrol encountered a man sitting in his vehicle early Sunday.

McManus says the man saw them approach, tried to flee, pulled a gun from his waistband and was shot dead.

