2 UT football players test positive for COVID-19, 1 positive for antibodies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Athletics announced two Longhorns football players tested positive for COVID-19 and another player tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody, per Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine & Performance Allen Hardin.

UT reports one student-athlete identified symptoms during the pre-screening process and was tested before arriving on campus.

The other two student-athletes were tested during the football program’s on-campus screening process. Texas Football on-boarded 58 student-athletes this week with daily health screenings.

The players’ families have been notified and the two players positive for COVID-19 are self-isolating.

This week, players returned to campus, before voluntary workouts begin on June 15, in two phases with the first group starting COVID-19 on-boarding procedures this week. Upperclassmen, who live off-campus, started the on-boarding process — which requires a daily health screening with COVID-19 testing, physicals and questionnaires.

Once workouts begin, all activities will be outside at the Frank Denius Practice Complex three days a week in small groups. Texas Athletics says no other athletics facilities will be used at this time.