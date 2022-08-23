The following is a press release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office:

CURRY COUNY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August [20], 2022 at 6:30 PM, Curry County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Curry Roads 14 and K.

The investigation has determined that a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Alejandro Alba-Martinez (29, Clovis), was traveling north on Curry Road K. At the intersection with Curry Road 14, the driver failed to stop and collided with a westbound 2014 Ford F150 driven by David Castro (19, Clovis). After the collision, both vehicles overturned and came to a rest northwest of the intersection. The area was receiving heavy rainfall at the time of the crash.

Alba-Martinez’ vehicle was also occupied by Edwardo Morales (27, Clovis), Manuel Morales (34, Clovis) and Julio Cac Caj (29, Clovis). Cac Caj died at the scene. Edwardo and Manuel Morales were transported to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries. Castro was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Alba-Martinez was not injured.

Enforcement action is pending.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The original press release stated the date of the crash as August 22. EverythingLubbock.com contacted the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, who clarified the crash occurred on August 20.

