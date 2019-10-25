2020 Texas Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year to be named

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Association of School Administrators will name the 2020 Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year and the 2020 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year this afternoon.

The awards ceremony and luncheon will take place at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin. According to the association, one of two state-level winners will represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program.

The finalists for Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year are:

Juliette Broussard, Rick Schneider Middle School, Pasadena ISD

Perla Lozoya, Dr. Sue Shook Elementary, Socorro ISD

Karen Sams, David Crockett Elementary, Weatherford ISD

The finalists for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year are:

Kami Dodds, Brady High School, Brady ISD

Jennifer Garner, River Road High School, River Road ISD

Michelle Sandoval, Parkland Middle School, Ysleta ISD

The Texas Teacher of the Year program has been around since 1969 and since 2011, the association annually recognizes and rewards teachers “who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching,” according to a press release.

There are 40 Regional Teachers of the Year.