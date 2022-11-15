COPPELL, Texas — AAA Texas predicts four million Texans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving.

According to a press release from AAA Texas, it’s a one percent increase from last year and just about 95% of pre-pandemic volumes.

“Travel for Thanksgiving continues to rebound to nearly pre-pandemic levels as families and friends are eager to enjoy time together during the holiday weekend,” said AAA Texas Vice President and General Manager Galen Grillo in the press release. “Plan ahead, consider working with a trusted travel advisor and remember proper vehicle maintenance to help prevent breakdowns.”

Most will drive to their destinations with around 3.6 million people traveling by vehicle in the Lone Star State.

The motor club said while Thanksgiving road trips have slightly risen, up 0.4% from 2021, vehicle travel remains 2.5% below 2019 levels.

Air travel is up nearly 6% from 2021 in Texas with more than 238,000 leisure travelers flying to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Texans are also ramping up travel by other modes of transportation, AAA Texas said.

More than 77,000 plan to travel by bus, cruise or train which is up 22% from last year and down 13% from 2019 levels.



“Regardless of the mode of transportation you have chosen, expect crowds during your trip and at your destination. If your schedule is flexible, consider off-peak travel times during the holiday rush,” said AAA Texas Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster in the press release.

On a national scale, AAA estimates 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving.

For purposes of this forecast, AAA Texas said the Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as the five-day period from Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27.



