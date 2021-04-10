21 arrested, accused of trafficking meth in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 20 people from in and around Austin were arrested Thursday on federal drug trafficking charges, according to the Department of Justice.

The charges, which include conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, where handed down in two separate federal grand jury indictments, the DOJ said. Fourteen others connected to the drug crimes were already in custody prior to yesterday’s arrests.

Indictment #1

Before the arrests, authorities seized 65 kilograms of meth and more than $49,000 in other assets in connection with the drug trafficking ring, the DOJ said. On Thursday, authorities also seized around seven kilograms of meth, one kilogram of cocaine, a dozen firearms and $20,000.

Those listed below are charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute kilogram quantities of methamphetamine in Texas from August 2019 to March 2021.

Arrested

Karl Beck, age 42 of Austin – also charged with one count of money laundering

Victor Penaloza-Calderon (aka Alberto Espino-Bustos), a 36-year-old Mexican National residing in Houston – also charged with one count of money laundering

Craig Neely, age 45 of Austin – also charged with one count of money laundering

Michael Peterson, age 38 of Killeen

Elias Loza Jr, age 43 of Austin

Reginald Thomas, age 51 of Kyle

Amy Rogers, age 39 of Austin

Victoria Manning, age 33 of Austin

Laurel Yurchick, age 46 of Shreveport, Louisiana

Joshua Bailey, age 43 of Austin

Leonard Cantrell, age 34 of Elgin

Daylin Lopez-Iglesias, age 31 of Pasadena

Hallie Shaw, age 36 of Austin

Rita Islas, a 39-year-old Mexican National residing in Nacogdoches – also charged with one count of money laundering

Madison Mitchell, age 19 of Austin – also charged with one count of money laundering

Already in custody

Hilda Gutierrez-Benitez, 37, of Austin

Bobby Hale, 34, of Giddings — also charged with one count of money laundering

Stephanie Shires, 44, of Georgetown

Stephen Penberg, 37, of Austin

Clinton Johnson, 37, of Austin

Shawn Malmquist, 30, of Cedar Park

Cody Richards, 30, of Liberty Hill

Anthony Lones II, 36, of Cedar Park

Richard Zamora, 44, of Austin — also charged with one count of money laundering

Adrianne Spence, 35, of Austin

Joshua Cherry, 29, of Austin

Jeffrey Sparks, 38, of Manor

At least seven of those charged face between 10 years to life in prison if convicted on the drug charge, based on how much meth was involved. The rest face between five to 40 years in prison upon conviction, according to the DOJ.

Those who were also charged with money laundering also face up to 20 years in prison upon conviction of that charge.

Indictment #2

Those listed below are charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute kilogram quantities of methamphetamine in Texas.

Before the arrests, authorities seized 18 kilograms of meth and 27 firearms, the DOJ said.

Arrested

Monty Lane Riggs, 66, of San Saba

Suni Wynn Rogers, 39, of Richland Springs

Joseph Martinez Mafnas, 28, of Florence

Shawnwilliam Songao Santos, 48, of Florence

Marylee Manfas Santos, 48, of Florence

Vincent Lee Presto, 48, of Harker Heights

Already in custody

Dude Edward Beabout, 63, of Kempner

Ashley Jo Wiggins, 33, of Killeen

All defendants face between 10 years and life in prison if conviction.

“These arrests conclude a comprehensive investigation by the DEA and our partners into the criminal activities of a dangerous poly drug trafficking organization,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Comeaux. “With these arrests, key command and control elements of this criminal organization’s leadership have been apprehended and removed from the communities they sought to prey upon.”