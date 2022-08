SEMINOLE, Texas — A Seminole man was killed after his vehicle crashed into tree early Sunday morning, according to the Seminole Police Department.

Police were called at 3:20 a.m. to the 700 block of Northwest Avenue G. The vehicle was “split in two” and the driver was ejected, according to police.

Authorities said the driver, 23-year-old Dylan Berg, was taken to Seminole Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Seminole police said his family was notified and the investigation was ongoing.