CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Someone in Canyon has plenty to celebrate as a winning Texas Lottery ticket was sold in Canyon on April 15, according to the Texas Lottery website.

The Texas Lotto reported that the “All or Nothing” winning numbers were 2, 7, 8, 10, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, and 24. The winning ticket was a “Quick Pick” which matched zero of the 12 numbers drawn resulting in a $250,000 winning prize.

The winning ticket, according to the Texas Lotto, was sold at Toot’n Totum 126, located in Canyon at 31 Hunsley Road.

The Texas Lotto explained that those who play All or Nothing can win the big prize if they match all 12 numbers or match none of the 12 numbers.