3 charged, 75 vehicles seized, in fraud against Texas county

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Three people have been arrested and nearly 75 vehicles seized after officials in a west Texas county alleged a man submitted more than $1 million in fraudulent invoices.

Local news outlets report John and Cynthia Warren were arrested near Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday while Justin Warren was arrested in Texas on Tuesday.

The Midland County sheriff alleges Vector Fleet Management submitted $1 million in fraudulent invoices to the county for maintenance work on county vehicles.

John Warren was general manager of government services for Vector.

John Warren is also alleged to have made $1.3 million in charges on a Vector credit card to fictitious companies.