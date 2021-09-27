3 dismembered bodies found in burning Texas dumpster

This Sept. 24, 2021 photo provided by Jason Allen and KTVT, shows the spot in Fort Worth, Texas, where a dumpster was on fire that had dismembered bodies inside. Police said the bodies appeared to be those of a man, a teen girl or adult woman, and a child. As of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, authorities had identified only the man. Police have said the identification process has been difficult because of the condition of the bodies. (Jason Allen/KTVT via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police are investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered last week in a dumpster that had been set afire in Fort Worth, Texas.



Fort Worth police said the three bodies that were discovered Wednesday appeared to be those of a man, a teen girl or adult woman, and a child.



As of Monday, authorities had identified only the man.



Police have said the identification process has been difficult because of the condition of the bodies.



Police have identified the man as 42-year-old David Lueras.



Police said he had ties to the Fort Worth area.