3 found dead in Dallas after man says he killed wife, kids

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say officers found the bodies of three people in an apartment after a man called an alarm company and said he’d killed his wife and two children.

A Dallas police statement says 57-year-old James Webb was taken into custody Monday and charged with capital murder.

Police said the three people killed were Webb’s wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16.

Their identities haven’t been released.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)