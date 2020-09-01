3 found dead in Dallas after man says he killed wife, kids

State & Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GraphicsBank)

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say officers found the bodies of three people in an apartment after a man called an alarm company and said he’d killed his wife and two children.

A Dallas police statement says 57-year-old James Webb was taken into custody Monday and charged with capital murder.

Police said the three people killed were Webb’s wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16.

Their identities haven’t been released. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar